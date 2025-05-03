TUARAN, May 3 — The Sabah government has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding the Kinabalu UNESCO Global Geopark (KUGGP) and Crocker Range Biosphere Reserve as part of its sustainable development goals under the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) roadmap.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the expansion aligns with Sabah’s position as one of only three locations worldwide to achieve the prestigious “Triple Crown of UNESCO” recognition.

“This is not only an honour but also a big responsibility. We must strengthen the scientific foundation, enhance public awareness, and preserve our natural resources sustainably,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier, Hajiji launched the Stakeholders and Local Communities’ Consultation Process and the Scientific Expedition for the Expansion of KUGGP and Crocker Range Biosphere Reserve at Linangkit Cultural Village here.

The Chief Minister said the proposed expansion of KUGGP into the Tuaran district here has received full state government backing, citing the area’s rich biodiversity and significant eco-tourism potential.

He said plans are also underway to establish a Public Awareness Centre or information gallery in Tuaran to meet UNESCO criteria, which will serve as an educational platform for local communities.

Hajiji emphasised that the geopark’s development should extend beyond science and conservation to include economic empowerment through geoheritage-based tourism.

“The state government will also conduct additional scientific expeditions in the Crocker Range area, encompassing Ranau and Tuaran districts, as preparation for expanding the Crocker Range Biosphere Reserve.

“The recent completion of the Geo-Sulaman Scientific Expedition (EGOS 2025) will provide foundational data for developing management plans and educational materials related to the Geopark expansion,” he said.

The initiative has garnered support from various stakeholders, including government agencies, researchers, local community representatives, and non-governmental organisations. — Bernama



