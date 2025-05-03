KUCHING, May 3 — The Sarawak government is studying the relationship model between Scotland and the United Kingdom (UK) as a reference in devising a mechanism for distributing carbon levy revenue as well as regulations between the state and federal governments.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said it was to ensure Sarawak obtained a fair return from the state’s natural resources, including in new sectors such as the carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) system being developed in the state.

“The main question is how the carbon levy is distributed between the federal and state governments,” he was quoted as saying in London in a statement by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS) on Friday during the fireside chat session: Sarawak’s Global Vision: Sustainability, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships in conjunction with the Sarawak Connect London 2025 Forum conducted by the chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, Lord Jonathan Marland.

According to Abang Johari, Sarawak is now at the forefront of developing a sustainable carbon industry through the implementation of the first greenhouse gas emission reduction law in Malaysia.

He said Sarawak does not want to be a mere exporter of raw materials in managing its natural resources and instead wants to create a complete value chain from upstream to downstream.

To achieve this goal, Abang Johari said Sarawak is collaborating with international agencies and investors who have expertise and technology such as from South Korea, Japan and China.

Sarawak is also exploring potential collaborations with European countries to expand a balanced investment network globally.

“We want to activate economic policies and activities based on our own strengths and I am confident that this approach is bearing fruit,” he added. — Bernama