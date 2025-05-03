KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 – PKR has today denied that the postponement of its central leadership election nominations is related to Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli taking leave from his duties.

New Straits Times cited PKR Party Election Committee chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa saying the delay was due to ongoing preparations for the party’s national congress scheduled for this month.

“Of course, it has nothing to do [with the economy minister taking leave]. As [Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’ said, taking leave is a normal thing for anyone,” she reportedly said.

An audit report into alleged irregularities in the recent PKR divisional elections is also expected to be finalised soon, she added.

Dr Zaliha said the party had appointed independent auditors to oversee the election process and they were granted full access to relevant documents for verification purposes.

“We have met with them, and they were here over the past two to three days to observe the entire election process,” she said.

Yesterday, Dr Zaliha said nominations for the 2025 PKR central leadership posts involving elections for the Central Leadership Council, Youth and women’s wings, which was scheduled today and tomorrow, has been postponed to May 8 to 9.

According to the notice, nominations will start at 12 noon on May 8 and will continue until 11.59 pm on May 9.

Yesterday, Anwar brushed off calls to cancel Rafizi’s month-long leave as critics questioned the economy minister’s absence amid an ongoing global trade tariff war.

Anwar suggested there is nothing abnormal with Rafizi taking time off from official duties.