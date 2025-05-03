KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Malaysia and the Philippines share the stance that all humanitarian assistance to Myanmar must be delivered without discrimination or restrictions, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said this was agreed upon during a telephone conversation with Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr yesterday.

Anwar said during the conversation with the leader, also known as Bongbong Marcos, he also conveyed Malaysia’s wish and call for the ceasefire in Myanmar to be extended to ensure humanitarian aid can continue to be channelled to affected populations.

“This afternoon I made a phone call to my good friend (Marcos) to share several matters and latest developments regarding ASEAN and global issues,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Regarding tariff issues, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said he informed that Malaysia could leverage its position as ASEAN Chair to demonstrate its importance to the United States (US) in global tariff negotiations.

“The US decision to postpone tariff implementation for 90 days currently provides relief to allow further discussions on related matters, considering Malaysia’s strengths (in certain products),” he said.

The Prime Minister said before ending the call, he also wished Marcos well in facing the Philippine general election on May 12, while expressing hope to meet the leader at the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur soon. — Bernama