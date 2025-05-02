IPOH, May 2 — Two men were reportedly charged in the Ipoh Sessions Court today over a series of Molotov cocktail attacks on houses here and in Kampar.

According to The Star, delivery rider Kok Wan Liang, 37, and Taiwanese national Lin Jia He, 26, face multiple arson charges for allegedly attacking properties in Taman Bandar Baru and Kampung Baru Kuala Kuang, Kampar, on April 10.

In addition, Lin alone faces a separate charge for a similar attack at Panorama Lapangan Perdana, Ipoh, on March 25.

Before judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad, Kok reportedly pleaded guilty to all charges while Lin claimed trial. Bail was set at RM10,000 for Kok and RM15,000 for Lin, with Lin’s surety required to be a Malaysian.

Later, before judge Azizah Ahmad, both men were jointly charged with three more Molotov cocktail attacks — at Panorama Lapangan Perdana on April 2 and 4, and in Kampar on April 8.

They also reportedly faced an additional charge under the Animal Welfare Act for allegedly causing unnecessary suffering to a Rottweiler during the April 2 incident.

Kok again pleaded guilty to the charges, while Lin maintained his not guilty plea. Judge Azizah denied Kok bail, ordered Lin to surrender his passport, and set the next hearing for July 23.