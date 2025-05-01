KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — In conjunction with Labour Day today, several Cabinet ministers expressed their appreciation via social media for the contributions of workers across all sectors to the nation’s development.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this year’s theme, Pekerja Kesuma Bangsa is a well-deserved tribute to all who dedicate their energy and effort daily for the country’s progress.

He said the government remains committed to championing workers’ rights and welfare, while strengthening a fair, progressive and competitive work ecosystem.

“We want every drop of sweat to be rewarded with opportunity, recognition and justice,” said Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said in facing current challenges, the role of workers is increasingly vital in supporting fair and inclusive decision-making.

“The contributions, service and ideas of workers across sectors are the foundation of national development and progress.

“May we fulfil our communal duties with sincerity and dedication in every task entrusted to us,” said the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the government recognises and values the contributions of workers in both the public and private sectors, who form the backbone of national development.

He added that the hard work of workers not only supports their families, but also contributes to the prosperity of society and national stability.

“Let us continue to uphold workers’ rights and welfare, while nurturing a work culture that is productive, trustworthy and full of integrity,” he said.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said every worker plays a vital role in building the nation, and that the progress and prosperity enjoyed today would not be possible without them.

“This includes members of the Malaysian Armed Forces. Without our patriots who serve the country at all times, we would not experience true freedom and peace,” he said.

Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli described May 1 as a significant and symbolic date to honour workers who are the heartbeat and backbone of the national economy.

He said the government has introduced the Progressive Wage Policy to raise private sector salaries, increased public sector wages, and raised the minimum wage to RM1,700 a month.

“The Madani government will continue to adopt strategic approaches to protect workers’ welfare and boost incomes,” he added.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said Malaysia today celebrates the commitment and efforts of all workers who are the driving force of national development.

“The Madani government, through legal and institutional reforms, will continue to safeguard workers’ rights and wellbeing,” she said.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said that regardless of sector, position or role, every worker’s effort drives Malaysia’s progress and wellbeing.

“Whether in cities or rural areas, in the public or private sectors, entrepreneurs or gig workers - you are all true national heroes,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said the theme Pekerja Kesuma Bangsa aligns with the Madani government’s aim to nurture talent with strong values, cultural awareness and competitiveness, capable of exploring new fields and high-skill areas.

“In conjunction with this year’s Labour Day, I extend my sincere thanks to all workers who have contributed to Malaysia’s success,” he said. — Bernama