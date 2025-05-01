TAMBUNAN, May 1 — The Sabah Native Court Enactment 1992 will be replaced with a new version to streamline the structure of the Native Court and strengthen the institution, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji said the Sabah Native Affairs Council has prepared a draft of the new enactment, the Sabah Native Court Enactment 2025, which is currently under review by the State Local Government and Housing Ministry.

“This draft requires input from the State Attorney General’s Chambers, the State Public Service Department, and the Finance Ministry before it is submitted to the State Cabinet and tabled at the State Legislative Assembly.”

He said this during the launch of the 2025 Kaamatan Festival at the Pisompuruan Open Hall, attended by Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, who is also the 2025 State Kaamatan Festival committee chairman, and Kadazandusun Cultural Association president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan.

Meanwhile, Hajiji reiterated the state government’s commitment to improving the Self-Sufficiency Level (SSL) of agricultural produce to bolster food security in Sabah.

The Chief Minister revealed that Sabah’s current SSL stands at just 22.8 per cent, with the state still relying on imported food.

In response, the government revived the Sabah Rice and Rice Board (LPBS) last year and is working to develop approximately 22,146 hectares of abandoned padi fields across several districts, including Tuaran, Kota Belud, Kota Marudu, Keningau, Papar, and Tambunan.

“This initiative will help the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry (MAFFI) increase Sabah’s SSL to at least 30 per cent by 2026 and 60 per cent by 2030,” he said.

Hajiji also highlighted this year’s Kaamatan Festival theme, ‘Kaamatan Untuk Semua, Kaamatan For All, Kaamatan Montok Toinsanan’, which carries a significant message of inclusivity. He emphasised that the festival is not limited to one community but is a shared celebration that embraces all citizens, regardless of race, religion, or background.

“The Kaamatan Festival is no longer just a harvest festival. It has become a symbol of unity among the people, providing a space for us to understand and respect each other, while celebrating our cultural diversity,” he added. — Bernama