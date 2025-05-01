GEORGE TOWN, May 1 — Tun Ramli Ngah Talib was today sworn in as the ninth Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang in a full ceremonial event at Dewan Sri Pinang here, taking over from Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak.

Ramli, 84, took his oath of office and signed the official document, witnessed by Penang High Court Judge Datuk Rozana Ali Yusoff and State Secretary Datuk Zulkifli Long, accompanied by a 17-gun salute.

He was also conferred the state award Darjah Utama Pangkuan Negeri (DUPN), which carries the title Datuk Seri Utama, presented by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow during the ceremony.

Earlier, Ramli inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Second Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment, consisting of three officers and 103 personnel, led by Major Mohd Solleh Jamal.

Meanwhile, in delivering a congratulatory and loyalty message to the new Governor, Chow described Ramli’s appointment as a great honour for the people of the state.

He said Ramli’s character and leadership reflect the stature of a true statesman and a highly respected figure in the nation’s history.

“I am confident that under Tun’s leadership and wisdom, Penang will continue to shine, guided by fresh inspiration and spirit towards a brighter, prosperous and harmonious future.

“Together with members of the state executive council, state assemblymen, members of Parliament, leaders at all levels and the people of Penang, we reaffirm our unwavering loyalty to Tun’s leadership,” he said.

On April 24, Ramli received his letter of appointment as the ninth Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang, effective May 1, 2025, from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, in a ceremony at Istana Negara.

At the same ceremony, he was also conferred the federal award of Seri Maharaja Mangku Negara (SMN), which carries the title Tun.

He succeeds Ahmad Fuzi, 76, who had held the position since May 1, 2021, and was the fourth Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang who was not originally from the state.

Ramli previously held several key positions at both federal and state levels, including serving as the eighth Menteri Besar of Perak for 17 years from 1982 to 1999, Deputy Minister of Transport from 2000 to 2004, and Dewan Rakyat speaker from 2004 to 2008. — Bernama