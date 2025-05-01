KOTA BARU, May 1 — The Wakaf Bunut Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Pasir Puteh has resumed operations after a temporary shutdown triggered by suspected contamination in Sungai Rasau, believed to have originated from a nearby fish farm.

Kelantan Public Works, Infrastructure, Water and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Dr Izani Husin said that lab tests confirmed the river was safe, enabling the plant to reopen.

“Water samples were tested over the past week and the results cleared the way for operations to resume,” he told reporters after launching a fundraiser for eight families affected by a house fire in Kampung Kijang.

On April 11, Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) temporarily halted operations at the WTP due to a drop in raw water quality at the plant’s intake point, suspected to have been caused by toxins from a nearby fish farm.

On another matter, Izani revealed that the state’s non-revenue water rate has surged by 30 per cent due to recent underground pipe thefts.

Although the culprits have been caught, he said pipe replacement works are ongoing, with some areas experiencing water discolouration due to rust from ongoing pipe replacement works.

Of the 4,800 kilometres (km) of inspected pipelines, many were found to be damaged or blocked, he added.

“We’re replacing 3,200 km of old pipes, but it’s a time-consuming task. At current capacity, only 150 km can be done annually. More leak detection teams are urgently needed,” he said. — Bernama



