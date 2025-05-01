PUTRAJAYA, May 1— Malaysia has called for the extension and expansion of the current ceasefires in Myanmar, which expired Wednesday, to ensure safe, unhindered humanitarian operations, especially in areas affected by the recent earthquake.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, Wisma Putra, in a statement yesterday, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had urged both the State Administration Council (SAC) and the National Unity Government (NUG) to maintain and broaden the ceasefire declared after the disaster.

“The existing ceasefire... must not only be preserved but needs to be expanded into a nationwide humanitarian ceasefire.

“A comprehensive humanitarian ceasefire is essential to facilitate safe, impartial, and effective humanitarian operations across the country, as well as ensure the safety and security of humanitarian and medical teams operating on the ground,” said the statement.

The Ministry further noted that both Anwar and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan had consistently raised this matter in their engagements with stakeholders.

“During discussions held in Bangkok earlier this month, the Prime Minister confirmed that both sides had indicated their readiness to maintain a ceasefire,” the statement added.

As Asean Chair in 2025, Malaysia said it is coordinating closely with Asean Member States, the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) and international partners to support relief work guided by humanitarian principles.

Malaysia remains fully committed to the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance to the affected communities in Myanmar, which is in line with one of the key elements of Asean’s Five-Point Consensus.

Malaysia reiterated its commitment to Asean’s collective response and said it stood ready to support a peaceful, inclusive and Myanmar-owned resolution to the crisis.

On April 23, Myanmar’s military extended a ceasefire it announced in the wake of a deadly earthquake last month by a week to April 30.

The move will help accelerate reconstruction in quake-affected areas, the Junta said, according to Bernama. — Bernama