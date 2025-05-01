KOTA TINGGI, May 1— A 4.2-hectare landfill site in Batu Empat here, which is near Kampung Desa Makmur, is claimed to be causing odour pollution and discomfort for the people due to the presence of flies.

Resident representative Juffri Juraimee, 73 said the pollution has affected more than 10 villages, involving about 5,000 residents, adding that he is worried about their safety and that of other road users due to the presence of many garbage trucks going back and forth to the landfill daily.

He claims that the rubbish dumped at the landfill is from outside the district and that the site has not been approved or gazetted by the state government to be used as a garbage disposal site.

“We urge the authorities to help us by either shutting it down or moving the disposal site, which has been operating for over 20 years, to another place... we can’t stand it anymore,” he told a media conference at the site after over 50 residents held a peaceful gathering today.

He added that the residents will also hand over a memorandum of protest to Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi today.

Meanwhile, 44-year-old Hassan Sani, who has lived in Kampung Desa Makmur for 15 years, said many had moved from there as they couldn’t stand the odour pollution anymore.

He added that they also had to close their doors and windows at all times due to the stench and the presence of flies.

“The residents have been patient all these while that today, we felt that we just had to hold this peaceful gathering,” said the retired soldier.

Meanwhile, Suhaila Banian, 46, said parents were concerned with the presence of the many garbage trucks, especially when sending their children to school.

“Lorries are parked on both sides of the road waiting for their turn to enter the landfill site. This is extremely dangerous because the lorries block our view at the village entrance,” said Suhaila, a teacher who has been staying at the village for 19 years. — Bernama