KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Retail prices of chicken eggs have remained steady despite the government reducing its egg subsidy by half, according to a survey conducted by Bernama in the capital and several states.

The new subsidy rate of 5 sen per egg took effect today, ahead of the planned complete withdrawal of support on August 1. Despite initial concerns, traders in several states reported that prices have not yet risen and supply remains stable.

In KUALA LUMPUR, Lee Chun Sian, a 48-year-old trader at Raja Bot Market, said eggs remained affordable due to stable supply chains.

“Even without subsidies, prices shouldn’t go up much if the supply is consistent,” he told Bernama when met at the market today.

Lee noted that Grade A eggs were still being sold at RM12.30 per tray, while Grade B eggs were sold at RM9.30, Grade C eggs at RM9, and Grade D eggs at RM8.10.

Madam Wong, 75, another trader at the market, said the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) had continued regular inspections to ensure prices weren’t being manipulated.

“We’ve received the new pricing list, but we’ll meet next week to decide if a price revision is necessary. If we raise them too much, customers will complain,” she said.

Consumers have also called for calm, with Nurul Othman, 47, from Shah Alam warning that panic buying could do more harm than good.

“It’s panic buying that disrupts supply. There’s no need to hoard, just buy as usual,” she said.

In PERLIS, shopkeeper Seong, 51, confirmed that prices remained unchanged for now, as traders were still selling existing stock.

“If new stock comes in at a higher cost, there might be a small increase. We’ll wait and see,” he said.

Some consumers, like Arau retiree Abu Bakar Din, 54, say they are shielded from price fluctuations thanks to targeted government aid.

As a recipient of the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA), he can use monthly credits tied to his MyKad to purchase essential items.

“Eggs are a staple in cooking. Whether prices go up or down, we still need to buy them,” he said.

In PERAK, the state Domestic Trade, Cooperatives, Consumer Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman Woo Kah Leong said KPDN would intensify monitoring if prices began to rise.

He encouraged shoppers to purchase daily essentials at government-backed MADANI Rahmah sales events, where items are offered at prices lower than the market, with Grade C eggs currently available for as little as RM6 per tray.

In KELANTAN, roti canai seller Fauzi Ramli, 32, expressed concern over potential profiteering by wholesalers.

“Recent price drops helped lower my operating costs. I just hope prices stay manageable,” he said.

In SABAH, supermarket supervisor Mohd Zulkifli Razak in Kota Kinabalu said the impact of the subsidy cut had not yet been felt, as outlets were still selling their existing inventory.

“We expect to see some changes when new stock arrives in a week or two. If prices rise, we hope it’s minimal,” he said.

Tambunan grocer Karim Shah Abdullah, 52, said a stable supply was the key issue in rural areas, where price changes can be more pronounced.

“Stock availability is what drives price shifts here,” he said. — Bernama