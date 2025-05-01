KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The Anwar administration launched the Madani Workers’ Card today as part of efforts to assist low-income workers.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who unveiled the initiative at this year’s government labour day celebration, said eligible union members can get discounts on basic services and goods of up to 30 per cent with the card.

“The Madani Workers Card will provide any union members with the card with discounts for all services (and goods) throughout the country,” he said.

Card holders can expect to get cheaper goods from companies like AEON, Mydin, Jakel, Marrybrown, Genting, Old Town White Coffee and Zus Cafe among others.

Anwar described the facility as a way to create an inclusive economy and “shared prosperity”.

“This isn’t just about a show of gratitude to workers, but part of the government’s efforts to build an inclusive economy and shared prosperity,” he said.



