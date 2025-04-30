KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The proposed Urban Renewal (PSB) Act will provide homeowners the opportunity to obtain new, more comfortable, spacious, and livable replacement units, says Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said this was in line with the ‘no less favourable’ condition stipulated under the act, which allowed homeowners to receive a new unit that was better than the existing one.

“For example, if the current unit is 450 square feet and worth RM200,000, the new unit offered may be larger or, for instance, valued at RM400,000. What’s the issue if our (MADANI government’s) main objective is to help the people?” he said.

Nga was speaking to reporters in a press conference at the Urban Renewal Expedition (PSB XPDC) with members of Parliament (MPs), which also attended by the Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu and the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk M Noor Azman Taib here, yesterday.

He said the expedition aimed to help all 222 MPs gain a deeper understanding of the importance of the Act, especially its impact on the urban poor, so that they could support the government’s agenda to improve the quality of life of the people.

“Earlier, I visited the residents of Flat Kuchai Jaya. Not only did they agree, they also requested that the PSB Act be expedited as they were in a desperate state.

“So far, over 90 per cent of residents in the area have given written consent for the redevelopment project. However, because the PSB Act is not yet in place, all projects are stalled and cannot be carried out,” he said.

He added that under the current Act 757, the threshold requirement for owner consent required 100 per cent agreement, and if even one person disagreed, a project could not proceed as it would be against the law.

Previous media reports stated that the proposed amendments to the PSB Act included lowering the threshold for owner consent in the redevelopment of buildings over 30 years old to 75 per cent, while the threshold for buildings less than 30 years old would remain at 80 per cent.

Nga said to date, the ministry had conducted 79 comprehensive engagement sessions involving various parties over two years, including with the Parliamentary Special Select Committee, ahead of the Bill’s scheduled tabling in Parliament on June 23.

Commenting on the attendance at the session, Nga expressed disappointment over the absence of opposition MPs.

“As we all know, there are those who are politicising this issue. For the record, I have sent special invitations to all MPs, including opposition members from Perikatan Nasional (PN). At first, they agreed to attend, but on the day of the expedition, they failed to show up,” he said.

The PSB XPDC included working visits to four sites; two dilapidated and unsafe sites (Flat Sutera, Taman Desa Bakti Selayang, and Block A of Flat Kuchai Jaya, Taman Kuchai Jaya) and two successfully redeveloped projects (1 Razak Mansion, Salak Selatan, and Residensi Kerinchi, Bangsar South).

Meanwhile, Kamil Jalil, 62, a resident of Flat Kuchai Jaya who has lived there for nearly 30 years said the main issues faced by the residents were malfunctioning elevators, poor cleanliness due to foreign tenants, and lack of parking spaces.

“I take the stairs every day. If anybody is sick or unwell, the only alternative is to be carried down the stairs because the elevator is not functioning. I hope this issue will be resolved soon and the Minister can discuss with the developer to improve the facilities,” said Kamil, who sells nasi lemak for a living. — Bernama



