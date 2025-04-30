KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The government is set to announce an unprecedented recovery plan for the victims of the gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights, Subang, says Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

Without disclosing further details, he said the announcement would be made jointly with Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari this week.

“The Menteri Besar and I will make an announcement to deliver good news — the best and unprecedented recovery plan for fire victims in our country’s history,” he told reporters after the groundbreaking ceremony for the MADANI Youth Housing and Affordable Homes project in Mukim Batu, here yesterday.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif, and Chief of Defence Force Gen Datuk Mohd Nizam Jaffar.

Meanwhile, Nga said the MADANI government welcomed all parties to work with the government to achieve its target of delivering 500,000 affordable housing units by the end of this year.

He expressed confidence that the target could be met, noting that 95 per cent or 468,000 units had already been completed or obtained planning approval.

Earlier in his speech at the event, Nga said the Prime Minister would launch the country’s largest affordable housing project in Penang this June, involving 38,000 units, as well as 13,000 units that would be offered at the launch of Bandar MADANI Malaysia.

“Under the MADANI concept, the Prime Minister consistently emphasises the value of compassion and providing hope to the people, with a leadership approach focused on people-centric projects,” he said. — Bernama