MELAKA, April 30 — Melaka police have denied viral claims that a housewife was nearly raped and had her neck slashed with a key during a robbery at her home in Taman Kasturi, Semabok on April 24.

State police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the message, which circulated on WhatsApp, caused unnecessary public concern, particularly among residents in Semabok.

He said on April 24, a 26-year-old woman lodged a police report alleging she had been robbed by an unknown man at her home.

However, investigations confirmed that the viral claims of attempted rape and neck slashing were false and baseless.

“Police found no evidence to support those claims. The actual case involved only a robbery, as reported by the victim,” he said in a statement today.

Following the report, a team from the Special Investigation Branch (D9) of the Melaka Tengah district police headquarters arrested a 43-year-old suspect believed to be involved in the robbery.

He was detained at a house in Kampung Morten around 7pm yesterday.

Police also seized clothes believed to have been worn by the suspect during the incident and background checks revealed he has four previous criminal records and three drug-related offences.

Dzulkhairi said police will apply for a remand order today, and the case is being investigated under Section 393 of the Penal Code for attempted robbery. — Bernama