KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is tracking down a woman named Heah Li Yew, also known as Tiffany, to assist in an investigation into a corruption case.

In a statement today, the MACC said that the 45-year-old woman’s last known address is No. 2, Jalan SS17/1 H, Subang Jaya, Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Those with information about the woman can contact the case investigating officer, Mohd Fadzli Alias, at 03-88700559/ 017-2817736 or via email at [email protected]. — Bernama