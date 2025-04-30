PUTRAJAYA, April 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told Barisan Nasional not to be complacent after the coalition retained its seat in the Ayer Kuning by-election, saying now is the time to “work harder” to serve the people.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said BN’s victory was discussed in today’s Cabinet meeting, and that Anwar commended the coalition’s effective campaign, especially in drawing more support from younger voters.

“The PM said the victory is a positive sign even when the turnout was lower, because the support from younger and Malay voters showed increments,” the minister said.

“But he also said the government is not complacent by the results but must work harder to solve the people’s problems.”

Barisan Nasional (BN) successfully retained the Ayer Kuning seat in the state by-election on Saturday after its candidate, Mohamad Yusri Bakir, secured victory in the three-cornered fight with a 5,006-vote majority.

The Tapah Umno secretary, also known as Ustaz Yusri, garnered 11,065 votes to defeat Abd Muhaimin Malek of Perikatan Nasional (PN) who scored 6,059 votes and Bawani KS of Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) who obtained only 1,106 votes.

The by-election was called following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin on February 22 due to a heart attack.

The Ayer Kuning state constituency has 31,897 registered voters. Only 58 per cent turned up to vote.





