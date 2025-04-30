IPOH, April 30 — A factory operator in Taiping lost RM449,100 after falling victim to a non-existent online investment scheme.

Taiping police chief ACP Mohamad Nasir Ismail said the 69-year-old man lodged a report at the Taiping District Police Headquarters yesterday.

He added that preliminary investigations found that the victim had clicked on a link on Facebook before being added to a WhatsApp chat group on Feb 16.

“The syndicate offered him a plan that promised high returns based on the share market. He was also told to upload an application to monitor his shares,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Nasir said the victim then made 19 transactions to five different bank accounts between Feb 16 and April 12.

He said the victim was told to settle the amount over three months (maturity period) to obtain the profits and not to withdraw any earnings before the maturity date.

Mohd Nasir said the victim, however, realised that he had been duped after failing to get the latest feedback on his investments.

“He also did not receive any replies to his queries via WhatsApp and he contacted his bank (yesterday) for an explanation. However, he was told by the bank that he had fallen victim to a non-existent investment scheme,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama