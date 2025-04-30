JOHOR BARU, April 30 — A 21-year-old student of a public higher education institute student was charged in the Sessions Court here today on two charges of sexually grooming a 15-year-old girl.

The accused, Muhammad Haziq Jemain, claimed trial after the charges were read out to him before Judge Thalha Ba’chok @ Embok Mok.

Based on the charge sheet, the first-year Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Diploma student was charged with two counts of physical and non-physical sexual grooming, namely touching the victim’s chest and sexually assaulting the victim.

The acts were allegedly committed in a Perodua Axia car on the side of the road near a flat in Kulai on April 15.

The charges were framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and Section 15(c) of the same Act.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Fadilah Johanuddin, while the accused was represented by counsel Mohamad Isa Mohamad Basir.

Nor Fadilah requested that the court denies granting the accused bail. However, the prosecution proposes a bail of RM20,000 with several additional conditions if the court uses its discretion.

In response, Mohamad Isa requested a lower bail amount on the grounds that his client is still studying and is fully supported by his mother who works as a teacher, while his father is a businessman.

The court granted bail of RM14,000 with one surety for all charges, with additional conditions requiring him to report to the nearest police station monthly, surrender his international passport to the court and to refrain from interfering with the victims or prosecution witnesses.

The court set June 11 for mention and the submission of documents.



