GEORGE TOWN, April 29 — Water supply has been fully restored across all areas affected by the Scheduled Water Supply Interruption (SWSI) in Penang, with the final area receiving supply at 6.45 pm yesterday.

The last area to be restored was Gertak Sanggul in the Barat Daya district, involving 400 accounts in the end-of-line (EoL) section, delayed due to a longer-than-expected process of venting trapped air from the pipes.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow credited the success to the cooperation of all parties involved, highlighting the impact of the 23 projects carried out during the disruption.

“These projects enhanced the capacity of pumps and water distribution from the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (LRA), the largest and most vital facility in Penang,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Chow outlined several key benefits, including an increase in daily treated water supply for approximately 465,000 users across five districts.

He also noted that the improvements strengthened water pressure, especially during high-demand periods such as dry and festive seasons.

The initiative also tackled instability in the water supply for EoL and highland areas in Seberang Perai Selatan and Barat Daya districts, ensuring faster recovery after future disruptions.

Additionally, the upgrades aim to reduce non-revenue water (NRW) by addressing major leaks promptly.

Chow praised the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) staff and thanked everyone who contributed to the restoration efforts.

The scheduled cut, which began at 10 pm on Friday and ended today, affected 341,708 accounts as part of an RM25 million upgrade at the Sungai Dua LRA. — Bernama