PUTRAJAYA, April 29 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) analysis of video clips allegedly involving a corruption scandal linked to several Sabah state assemblymen over mineral mining licensing is expected to be completed within a week.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that forensic reports on the 10 viral video recordings had been obtained, but the agency still needed time to thoroughly examine all the evidence before making any decisions.

“I expect it (analysis results) to be ready in about a week. I’ve asked for updates; I’ve been pressing my officers too because I don’t want this matter to be delayed,” he told reporters after attending the Southeast Asia Anti-Corruption Conference 2025: Recalling Jakarta Statement here today.

Azam said the review process takes time due to the volume of recordings involved, and MACC wants to ensure the investigation is carried out fairly and thoroughly.

“Everyone is asking why it’s taking so long. But we have to understand, this involves 10 videos, not just one. So we need to examine them very carefully.

“We must be fair. Otherwise, there will be parties questioning whether the forensic work was impartial. So we need to do it properly,” he said.

Recently, several video recordings allegedly showing conversations involving bribery between certain individuals and several Sabah lawmakers related to mineral licensing in the state went viral. — Bernama