KOTA KINABALU, April 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is waiting for a forensic analysis report from ten videos involving Sabah state assemblymen which were submitted on March 11, said its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Meanwhile, he said all eight assemblymen along with State Assembly speaker Datuk Kadzim Yahya implicated in the corruption scandal was called in to get their statements taken down.

“We will verify the videos to ascertain its authenticity. The previous videos which were taken from the internet were found by our forensics team to have been heavily edited and not credible.

“I have encouraged them to release the report as soon as possible. But keep in mind, the videos that was released previously was a very short video. These ones are much longer. Each one needs to be analysed to see whether there is any editing, break in frames, doctoring, superimpose, audio tampering...,” he said.

The videos, taken by a businessman named Albert Tei, imply that the assemblymen, including state Cabinet ministers were allegedly receiving hundreds of thousands of ringgit in bribes over mineral mining license deals.

He said despite the pending report, all individuals involved have been summoned, and the videos were shown to them during questioning for verification purposes.

“Albert Tei has also been called in for a few sessions and he has already given his statement. We need him to come back again to furnish certain documents that will facilitate the investigation,” he said.

Azam said two investigation papers have been opened — one involving Tei and the former CEO of Sabah Mineral Management Jontih Enggiho, and the other concerning the eight ADUNs and the related videos.

He also said that there was no interference from the state government in the investigation and chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor himself, though not appearing in the videos, was called in to have his statement recorded.

“The chief minister has given his full cooperation. We are not protecting anyone,” he said.