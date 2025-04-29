GEORGE TOWN, April 29 — Penang is set to be a premier hub for conventions and exhibitions in Asia Pacific with more international organisations and companies holding events here in recent years.

The state hosted a total 2,059 events last year, with over 305,259 delegates that brought in an economic impact of RM1.29 billion.

“Penang is now a place for corporate and association events from various sectors such as finance, manufacturing, technology, marine and agricultural sectors, medical science and pharmaceutical,” Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) chief executive officer G. Ashwin told Malay Mail in a recent interview.

Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau Chief Executive Officer Ashwin Gunasekeran speaks during a press conference at Dewan Sri Pinang in George Town. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

He said the upcoming opening of Penang Waterfront Convention Centre (PWCC) later this year – which will have an exhibition hall measuring 76,000 sq ft – is bound to attract more events to be held in the state.

“Many international exhibitions have voiced interest in holding shows here in Penang for many years but they were not able to come due to lack of space in the existing convention centres,” he said.

The number of exhibitions and conferences in Penang have already been increasing post-Covid.

The SPICE Arena in Bayan Lepas, Penang is a popular venue for diverse corporate events ranging from exhibitions to conventions. — Picture by Saiyuti Zainudin

When compared to 2023, the number of events last year have increased by 240 per cent and the number of delegates coming to Penang have also increased by 87 per cent.

“The economic impact has increased by 24.8 per cent from RM1.033 billion in 2023,” Ashwin said.

He expects the number of events in 2025 will also surpass last year and continue to grow next year.

He said PCEB is already in discussions for conferences and events to be held in Penang for not just this year but all the way till 2032.

“It is not only about bringing in events, these conferences and exhibitions are also opportunities to showcase Penang as a destination of choice for investors,” he added.

Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau CEO G. Ashwin is filmed in a live telecast of the 2021 launch of the Penang International Travel Exchange Digital Show at the Tropical Spice Garden in Teluk Bahang. — Picture by Saiyuti Zainudin

As example, he said the recent Northern International Audio and Visual Show 2025 held at Setia Spice Convention Centre in Bayan Lepas attracted several audio visual brands to consider opening up stores in Penang.

He said a even targeted exhibitions, such as those involving the medical industry, could also attract medical devices manufacturers into considering setting up plants or R&D centres in Penang.

Ashwin said a Danish company is one of those mulling setting up an R&D centre in Penang, but did not elaborate.