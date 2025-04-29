KOTA BHARU, April 29 — The General Operations Force (GOF) raided illegal timber factories in Kelantan under Op Khazanah and seized various items valued at approximately RM31.2 million yesterday.

Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the simultaneous raids were conducted at 1.30 pm across four districts, namely Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah and Jeli.

“Eight officers and 65 personnel from the Southeast Brigade Intelligence Branch, 7th, 8th and 9th Battalions, and the Strike Force, together with the Kelantan Forestry Department, were involved in the operation.

“A total of 39 individuals, including undocumented Myanmar workers, were detained, while 5,537 various types of forest timber, 25 units of heavy machinery, 93 wood-cutting tools and several processing machines were confiscated,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ros Azhan said the forest timber accounted for the largest portion of the seizures, valued at around RM14.98 million, followed by wood-processing equipment worth RM11.75 million.

He said the offences uncovered included operating without valid licences under the National Forestry Act 1984, the Wood-Based Industries Enactment 1985, and violations under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“All individuals detained and the seized goods have been handed over to the Kelantan Forestry Department and police for further action.

“Checks by the local authorities also revealed that several factories had valid rental documents, while those without licences will be subjected to legal proceedings,” he said. — Bernama