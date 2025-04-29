MIRI, April 29 — A motorcyclist was killed while his pillion rider was injured after their motorcycle collided with two cars near Kampung Meragang, Merapok in Lawas at around 10.15am yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue department (Bomba) in a statement said they were notified about the incident at 10.16am and firefighters from the Lawas fire station were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the accident involved two cars and a motorcycle.

“The motorcycle rider, an Indonesian, was pronounced dead by the paramedics at the scene, while the driver of one of the cars sustained injuries to the shoulder,” it said.

Bomba added that the body of the deceased was handed over to the police for further action, while the injured victims were taken to Merapok health clinic and Lawas Hospital for treatment. — The Borneo Post