SEPANG, April 29 — A total of 284 Malaysian pilgrims departed for the Holy Land early today, marking the beginning of this year’s Haj season.

The first group left Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 4.05 am aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH8050 and is expected to arrive at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Madinah, at 7.50 am Saudi Arabian time.

The group comprises pilgrims departing from stations in Alor Setar, Kedah, and Sepang, Selangor.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said a total of 100 special charter flights operated by AMAL by Malaysia Airlines Bhd and Saudia Airlines have been arranged to ferry 31,600 Malaysian pilgrims to the Holy Land this season.

“TH began deploying haj personnel to Saudi Arabia as early as April 24 to make early preparations for the arrival of pilgrims,” he said when attending the Farewell Ceremony for Malaysian Haj Pilgrims to the Holy Land for the 1446H/2025 Haj Season today.

Mohd Na’im said eight state departure stations would be used for pilgrims to report for departure, namely Sepang (Selangor), Alor Setar (Kedah), Kota Bharu (Kelantan), Kuala Terengganu (Terengganu), Bayan Lepas (Penang), Senai (Johor), Kuching (Sarawak) and Kota Kinabalu (Sabah).

He also advised pilgrims to make the most of their valuable opportunity as ‘dhuyufurrahman’ (guests of Allah) by purifying their intentions, not wasting time, and increasing acts of worship throughout their stay in the Holy Land.

“I would like to remind all Malaysian pilgrims this season to uphold the good tradition and image of the country in the eyes of the world.

“All pilgrims must comply with and respect the rules and laws of the Saudi Arabian government by refraining from engaging in activities that violate the host country’s laws,” he said.

Mohd Na’im, together with Tabung Haji (TH) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain and members of the TH management team, were also present to bid farewell to the first group of pilgrims at KLIA. — Bernama