GEORGE TOWN, April 29 — Malaysia is facing a critical brain drain problem with 1.86 million Malaysians having left the country over the past 50 years, said digital minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Gobind said the 1.86 million Malaysians represented 5.6 per cent of the population, which is higher than the global average of 3.6 per cent.

“As such, the Madani government has developed several strategies to not only strengthen the nation’s talent ecosystem, but to retain them,” he said during his keynote address at the launch of 42 Penang Campus here today.

He cited the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MDEB) — which covers the development of digital talent — as an example.

“Then we have the National Semiconductor Strategy which aims to train 60,000 high-skilled semiconductor engineers,” he said.

He said the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone is also projected to create 100,000 high quality job opportunities in key sectors, and attract skilled knowledge workers through a 15 per cent tax rate for 10 years.

“The ministry, through our agencies, and industry players have also joined forces in creating talents and stop the talent outflow,” he said.

“In addition to keeping our homegrown talents, we are also keen on attracting foreign talents through special visa passes,” he added.

Gobind said the government is committed to creating real opportunities in the tech space so that Malaysians can take the lead in artificial intelligence (AI), and other digital innovations.

Digital investments contributed significantly to Malaysia’s GDP growth of 5.1 per cent in 2024, he said.

He added that total approved investments under Malaysia Digital amounted to RM163.6 billion — a 250 per cent increase from 2023 — and created over 48,000 jobs, representing a 109 per cent rise compared to the previous year.

He also said that institutions like 42 Malaysia can assist Malaysia in its quest to accelerate the country’s digital progress.

To note, 42 Penang is a peer-to-peer, project based and tuition-free model for students to master software development, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence through real-world projects, collaborative problem solving and mentorship from industry leaders.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state is intensifying efforts through initiatives like the Creative Digital District, Penang Silicon Design @5km+ and the Digital Economy Master Plan 2.0, which will drive investments in cloud computing, cybersecurity, AI and smart manufacturing.