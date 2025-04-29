KUANTAN, April 29 — A 58-year-old housewife lost RM150,190 after falling victim to a fake stock investment scheme promoted on Facebook.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the victim dealt with three individuals via WhatsApp after seeing the advertisement on Jan 21. She was instructed to download the “Tung Shing” app and join two WhatsApp groups: “D2 Stock Market” and “D02 AID VIP Group”.

“Between Feb 23 and April 18, the victim made 13 transactions using her personal savings to two different bank accounts. In mid-April, she received a return of RM11,600,” he said in a statement today.

He said the woman realised she had been duped when she was unable to withdraw the rest of her investment as promised, and was instead asked to make additional payments in order to access her purported profits.

Yahaya urged the public to thoroughly verify the legitimacy of any platform, company or individual offering investments before conducting any financial transactions.

“Do not be easily swayed by investment schemes that promise high returns,” he said. — Bernama