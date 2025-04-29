PUTRAJAYA, April 29 — The government has identified the officers responsible for the erroneous depiction of the Jalur Gemilang in the recent Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) Examination Results Analysis Report, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He said an investigation is under way and action will be taken in accordance with the Public Services Department (JPA) Disciplinary Board procedures.

“All those involved have been identified. There are two groups: officers in Grade 48 and below, and those above (Grade 12),” he said.

“Officers below Grade 48 will be dealt with by the Ministry of Education, while those above will face action by JPA,” he told reporters after officiating the closing of the South-east Asia Anti-Corruption Conference here today.

Shamsul Azri added that any action taken will be based on regulations under the General Orders and the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

Earlier, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said an internal investigation is ongoing into the erroneous display of the Jalur Gemilang in the SPM analysis report.

She urged all parties to allow space for the investigation to proceed.

Previously, several AI-generated images featured on pages 14 and 15 of the analysis report showed incorrect versions of the Malaysian flag.

Following the incident, the Ministry of Education issued an apology and ordered all printed copies of the report to be returned, with corrections currently being made. — Bernama