GEORGE TOWN, April 29 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has responded positively to the proposal for state-level legislation to enable data sharing with federal agencies, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said today.

Gobind said he met with state executive councillors from almost all states — including Penang — yesterday to explain the importance of building a data-sharing ecosystem.

“We want to digitalise government agencies as much as possible and once we are able to do that, everyone will benefit,” he said in a press conference after officially opening the ministry’s regional office in UAB Building here today.

He said the government hopes to build an ecosystem where data is accessible not only among federal agencies but also at state and local government levels.

To do that, he said respective states will need to enact legislation to allow data sharing with federal agencies.

“The chief minister is very receptive to this,” he said when asked if Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow agreed to the suggestion.

He said last week, his ministry’s legal officer had already made a representation on the matter to Penang infrastructure, transport and digital state exco Zairil Khir Johari.

Additionally, officers from the ministry have approached each state to explain the need for data-sharing legislations to be enacted.

“We hope that by the end of the year, we can see [a] data-sharing act being enacted in all states,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gobind also said Penang has the potential to be a regional hub for next generation technology.

He said Penang is well known as a leader in the semiconductor industry so the next question is to look at expanding the existing ecosystem in the state.

He said investors will look at the available infrastructure and the government’s readiness in the adoption of new technology.

“So, as I said earlier, if we have AI, we must have a mechanism to ensure the data can be shared to enable the successful adoption of AI,” he said.

He added that he believes Penang can build a sophisticated ecosystem to allow for new technology and AI adoption which would attract more investors.

He said it was another reason why the ministry decided to open a regional office in Penang.

“We always come to Penang to have discussions with the industry and there were many issues being raised, such as asking for assistance, so we need a centre here to continue in such discussions with the industry here,” he said.

“We can build a more developed ecosystem here and strengthen Penang’s position as a semiconductor hub to continue to attract investors,” he added.

He also said it is time to move forward with next generation technology and to ensure Penang is prepared to adopt this technology successfully.