SHAH ALAM, April 28 — A piece of disputed land of about 300 metres in Seksyen 3 near Taman Sentosa, Klang, near here has been taken over by the government, West Coast Expressway Sdn Bhd (WCE) said.

The company said that an interim stay order filed by the affected landowner as part of their efforts to postpone the takeover although they have been compensated as part of the takeover process in Sept 2023, was recently rejected by the court.

“In August 2024, the landowner filed an interim stay order to delay the vacating of property and in April 2025 the court rejected the order and confirmed the government’s right to carry out the takeover,” the company said, adding that a K Form had been issued to begin the vacating of property legally in November 2023.

The land has yet to be vacated till now, WCE said, causing the connection between Section 2 and 4 of the expressway to be delayed.

“As such, WCE is now working closely with the authorities to ensure that the vacating can be carried out. WCE would like to stress that it has full legal right to conduct the vacating of property as instructed by the court,” it said.

It reiterated its commitment to resolving the issue based on legal provisions and would continue to complete the section of the expressway as soon as possible after the law enforcement process is done. — Bernama