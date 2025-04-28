KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Former Indonesian president Joko Widodo’s recent gesture in raising his hands during the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican City has inadvertently ignited a debate in the Muslim world.

While many agree he was being respectful of a world leader, just as many – including in Malaysia – wondered if it was right for Jokowi to do so as a Muslim leader?

Islamic religious leaders here have also weighed in on the issue, here’s what they said.

“Muslims are not allowed to say RIP to non-Muslim deceased,” local preacher Syed Mohd Bakri Syed Ishak who goes by the moniker PU Syed told Sinar Harian today, using the initialism for Rest in Peace.

Citing from Surah At-Taubah, verse 113, he said RIP is considered a form of prayer specific to non-Muslims and should not be used by Muslims.

He clarified that Muslims are still encouraged to visit and respect the deceased, but should not raise their hands in prayer for non-Muslims.

Another local preacher Azhar Idrus also told Sinar Harian that Muslims should not pray for forgiveness or peace for deceased non-Muslims, even if they are close relatives.

“What is allowed is to pray for guidance for non-Muslims who are still alive,” he was quoted as saying in explanation.

The Malay daily also reported the Federal Territories Mufti’s Office explaining that Muslims are allowed to express condolences for non-Muslims, but offered alternative phrases to respectfully show their sympathies without compromising their beliefs.

“May Allah replace it with something better for you,” is one such appropriate phrase, according to the mufti’s office.



