MELAKA, April 28 — The Melaka government, with the support of various agencies, has been implementing several programmes to empower Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) who are interested in entrepreneurship to improve their standard of living.

State Women, Family, and Community Development Committee chairman Datuk Kalsom Nordin said one such initiative is the Two Years Empowerment Programme (2 YEP) by the Social Welfare Department, which provides a grant of RM5,000 for the purchase of business equipment and capital.

“For the 2023 to 2025 period, a total of 45 individuals benefit from the 2 YEP, of which 22 recipients are PwDs,” she said.

“The 2 YEP not only provides financial assistance but also appoints certified training providers who offer structured and professional training and guidance,” she said at the Melaka state assembly sitting in Seri Negeri today.

She was responding to a question from Datuk Lim Ban Hong (BN-Kelebang), who inquired about the state government’s efforts to support disabled individuals interested in business or running hawker stalls.

Kalsom said the training also includes modules on basic business management, finance, digital marketing, and product development. This approach aims to enhance the competitiveness of participants’ businesses and strengthen their ability to sustain their entrepreneurial ventures after the programme ends.

She added that, in addition, the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) has introduced the 1 OKU 1 business registration scheme (S1OKU1P), which offers free business registration specifically for disabled entrepreneurs nationwide.

“S1OKU1P has been in effect since October 23, 2012, to encourage this special group to legally venture into business and improve their standard of living,” she said.

“As of March 31, 2025, a total of 1,324 businesses involving disabled individuals have been successfully registered.

She added that there are other programmes aimed at supporting disabled entrepreneurs, including the Business Financing Scheme for PwDs from the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA); the fast track business licence facility by local authorities (PBTs); the Special Driving Licence for PwDs by the Road Transport Department (RTD), and Business Equipment Assistance from the Melaka Islamic Religious Council (MAIM). — Bernama