YAN, April 28 — Two of the 39 individuals who exhibited symptoms of infectious disease after participating in an activity at a camp in Yan are still being treated at Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) in Sungai Petani.

Kedah Local Government and Health Committee chairman Mansor Zakaria said those being treated were a 14-year-old student and a bus driver in his 30s who had transported the students and staff of a school to the camp.

“Six other victims were treated as outpatients and have been discharged,” he said after visiting the campsite with officers from the State Health Department (JKN) yesterday.

On Saturday, the media reported that 39 individuals comprising Form Two students and staff of a secondary school in the Kuala Muda district claimed to have experienced fever, cough and rashes on their bodies after undergoing training at a camp in Yan.

According to Mansor, the victims still receiving treatment at HSAH were in stable condition, although the student had earlier been treated in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Mansor added that investigations were still ongoing to determine the cause of the outbreak, including the collection of water and blood samples, although full results were expected to take some time.

“We cannot make any assumptions until the laboratory results are obtained. We understand the public’s concerns, but this case is not as severe as portrayed on social media. We urge the public not to believe unverified news and to await confirmation from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“As a precautionary measure, the JKN has ordered the camp to be temporarily closed and inspections are being carried out at several nearby camps to ensure the safety of participants,” he said.

It is understood that around 100 students attended the activity at the camp in Yan from Thursday to Saturday, before symptoms of infectious disease were detected. — Bernama