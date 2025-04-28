KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Jacquita Gonzales, the wife of MH370 inflight supervisor Patrick Gomes, passed away on Monday (April 28).

Her death was confirmed through a heartfelt post shared on the MH370 Families Facebook group, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of a deeply valued and steadfast member of their community, according to a report published today in The Star.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our dear friend, Jacquita (Gonzales) Gomes, has left us to be with the Lord on April 28,” the post read.

“She touched so many lives with her warmth, kindness, and humility. She will be deeply missed by all of us who knew her.”

Jacquita, 62, was well-known for her unwavering advocacy following the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on March 8, 2014.

As a prominent voice among the victims’ families, she devoted herself to pursuing justice and finding answers,ensuring the memories of those lost were never forgotten.

Her journey was defined by personal strength, including a courageous battle with breast cancer, which she faced with grace and determination.

In December, when the Malaysian government announced a potential deal with US-based marine exploration firm Ocean Infinity to continue searching for the missing aircraft, Jacquita expressed her joy, saying she was elated at the prospect of new efforts to find her husband and the others lost that fateful day.