KUCHING, April 28 — The Kuching High Court today dismissed Petroliam Nasional Berhad’s (Petronas) application to stay proceedings involving Petroleum Sarawak Berhad’s (Petros) originating summons (OS) to stop the former from enforcing a demand for payment under a bank guarantee related to gas supply.

The dismissal paves the way for the hearing of the main case in regard to Petros’ OS against Petronas to proceed on June 11, 2025.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Faridz Gohim Abdullah said Petronas’ application for the stay of proceedings did not have exceptional and compelling enough reasons to warrant it. — The Borneo Post

