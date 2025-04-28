KANGAR, April 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the country should develop vigorously and progressively based on values and morals.

In this regard, he said, the government introduced the Madani concept which brought a slight twist so that the development carried out was different from other understandings and ideologies.

“True, there is a need, the country must develop vigorously and progressively, it must not be left behind in any field, but our development must be based on values and morals and this distinguishes us from other understandings and ideologies.

“... and with the ravenousness that occurs, more so in today’s world that challenges the entire principle of human values itself,” he said in his speech at the opening of the National Level Al-Quran Recitation and Memorization Ceremony 1446H/2025 here last night.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli.

Meanwhile, Anwar said mastering the Quran is the basis for uplifting the dignity and progress of Muslims in the country towards building civilization and a Madani nation.

At the same time, he stressed that the mastery of language, digital and artificial intelligence (AI) should also be focused to prevent Muslims from being left behind in these areas.

“I would like to remind and call on my friends who have the ability to impart knowledge, remember that our challenges are too complicated and Muslims need to do something fresher, more dynamic, more courageous,” he said.

The National Level Al-Quran Recitation and Memorization Ceremony which started today involving the participation of 109 participants will continue until May 2, 2025 at the 2020 Hall, here. — Bernama