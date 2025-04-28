KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Police are tracking down several men suspected of involvement in a brawl and property damage at a restaurant on Jalan Telawi, Bangsar, on Friday.

Brickfields police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said the 5.40 am incident involved two groups of men, totalling an estimated eight to ten individuals.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the fight was believed to have been triggered when members of one group harassed a woman from another group,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that the restaurant’s manager reported losses of RM5,000, as dining equipment such as the food counter, dining tables, and wall decorations were damaged. Some customers fled in fear without paying their bills.

He added that, so far, police have recorded statements from three witnesses to assist in their investigation, which is being conducted under Section 148 and Section 427 of the Penal Code. — Bernama



