BAGAN DATUK, April 27 — The victory of Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir in the Ayer Kuning state by-election yesterday is a clear manifestation of the people’s support for the Madani Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the result is also a sign of the people’s support for the Unity Government in Perak under the leadership of Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He also congratulated Mohamad Yusri on the victory and hoped that the newly elected representative would be able to continue the service of the former Ayer Kuning State Assemblyman, the late Ishsam Shahruddin, to the people of the constituency.

“Thank you also to the Perak menteri besar who led the election machinery because I know he has prioritised the Ayer Kuning by-election since the fasting month and of course his hard work has paid off and I thank everyone,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, said this when met by reporters at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration at the Bagan Datuk parliamentary constituency here last night.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, through a post on Facebook, said that 10 out of 11 District Voting Centres (PDM) that were lost to the opposition in the last general election (GE), have now returned to the BN fold.

He said the victory was clear proof that the people are becoming wiser in their judgment.

“They rejected the politics of hatred and chose stability, progress and credible leadership.

“It is also a strong signal that the Unity Government is accepted because it is able to manage the state and country well, based on the principles of unity, development and the well-being of the people,” he said.

Mohamad Yusri won the state seat with a majority of 5,006 votes after securing 11,065 votes to defeat Abd Muhaimin Malek of Perikatan Nasional who obtained 6,059 votes and Parti Sosialis Malaysia candidate Bawani KS (1,106 votes). — Bernama