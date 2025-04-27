KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Kuala Lumpur Tower officially reopened yesterday, with various upgrades to enhance safety and comfort, offering visitors an exclusive and modern experience.

LSH Servis Master Sdn Bhd (LSHSM) chief executive officer Khairil Faizal Othman said that the company is responding to recommendations from the Ministry of Communications to ensure that KL Tower’s services are efficient and customer-oriented.

“Today’s reopening marks not just a continuation of operations, but a commitment to strengthening the legacy of this iconic tower, with innovative updates that align with contemporary needs, all while preserving its heritage and cultural significance,” he said yesterday.

“Despite its age, I believe that KL Tower continues to maintain strong and resilient development facilities in line with its years.”

He said this to reporters after a media tour, held in conjunction with the tower’s reopening, here, yesterday, which was also attended by Lim Seong Hai Capital Bhd (LSH Capital) non-executive chairman, Tan Sri Lim Keng Cheng.

Among the improvements carried out are renovation works at the Observation Deck to create a more conducive atmosphere; the installation of new glass barriers to enhance visitor safety; and upgrades to the revolving restaurant, which include new kitchen equipment, new furniture, and a more modern interior design.

According to Khairil Faizal, LSHSM is committed to ongoing improvements throughout the 20-year concession period granted to the company, with additional upgrades to be announced, in stages, over the coming months.

“We expect the remaining improvements to be completed in phases, over the next three to five years. A broader transformation plan is also in the pipeline, including the development of the surrounding area, the introduction of new attractions, eco-friendly initiatives, and more engaging interactive experiences,” he said.

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama at yesterday’s reopening found that the iconic landmark continues to attract both local and international visitors.

A visitor, from Aceh, Indonesia, Prof Syamsul Rijal M Ag, who is also a lecturer at Universitas Islam Negeri (UIN) Ar-Raniry, Aceh, said that he was impressed by the architecture of the 421-metre-tall tower, which is ranked as the seventh tallest in the world.

“This is my first time visiting Kuala Lumpur Tower, and it has been an extraordinary experience. I even learned a bit about the history of a jelutong tree, which was preserved during the tower’s construction, despite the high costs involved,” he said.

“It was very inspiring, especially standing at the top and taking in the view of Kuala Lumpur city. We chose to visit this tower because, to me, it has its own unique character and stands as a true symbol of the city.”

Another visitor, from Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Cut Nally TM Ali, said that she was drawn to visit the tower out of deep curiosity about the renowned landmark.

“What I like most about this tower is that it is surrounded by forest. As a forestry lecturer, I plan to bring this conservation idea back to Indonesia, particularly to Aceh. It shows that we can protect centuries-old trees, even amidst development.”

“The biodiversity conservation efforts here are also remarkable. This has been a fascinating experience, and I look forward to sharing it with my students,” she said. — Bernama