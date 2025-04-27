JITRA, April 27 — Muslims have been urged to exercise tabayyun, the practice of verifying and investigating, before committing to Haj packages that appear dubious, in a bid to avoid falling victim to scams.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said that fraudulent Haj packages continue to surface every year, with scammers increasingly exploiting celebrity endorsements to lure in unsuspecting pilgrims.

“With the first group of Malaysian pilgrims scheduled to depart on April 29, this is the time when fraudulent agents often target vulnerable individuals. I urge all Muslims planning to perform Haj to verify their packages with Tabung Haji to ensure legitimacy,” he said.

Mohd Na’im reminded the public that there are only 37 officially licensed Haj Pilgrimage Operators (PJH) certified by Lembaga Tabung Haji, and warned against engaging with unlicensed agents.

“It’s devastating when individuals lose their hard-earned savings because they failed to properly verify the legitimacy of an agent or package. Don’t let a lack of caution result in such financial loss,” he noted.

The minister also criticised the use of celebrities to promote unverified Haj packages, pointing out that many celebrities themselves are unaware they are being exploited by fraudulent parties.

“Just because a celebrity promotes a package doesn’t make it trustworthy. Always double-check with the authorities, such as Tabung Haji. Given the large sums involved, it’s crucial to be cautious,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at a house key handover ceremony under Yapeim’s Sinar Lestari programme to Mashitoh Khasim, a café assistant at Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), in Kampung Rawa yesterday.

Mohd Na’im also reminded potential pilgrims to adhere to Saudi Arabia’s strict Haj regulations, especially with regard to securing a valid permit, to ensure their pilgrimage is both smooth and lawful.

“Performing Haj without a valid permit is prohibited by Saudi authorities. Malaysians are known for their discipline, and we should not jeopardise our privileges due to the actions of a few. Let’s not allow carelessness to affect future pilgrims,” he said. — Bernama