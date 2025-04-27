MIRI, April 27 — Two technical committees will be established in Sabah and Sarawak to formulate more specific and targeted strategies to address goods price issues in both states, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said that the decision was made following the presentation of findings from studies conducted by Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) and Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) to the committee recently.

“Initial findings indicate that one of the main factors contributing to the high prices of goods in both states is the high logistics cost of transporting goods from Peninsular Malaysia,” he told reporters after attending the Rahmah MADANI Sales programme at Emart Riam, here, yesterday.

He said that although certain goods are cheaper in Sarawak compared with Peninsular Malaysia, the prices of most daily necessities remain higher, due to geographical factors and shipping costs.

The two technical committees would involve collaboration with the two universities and will be co-chaired by representatives from both the federal and state governments, comprising either ministers or deputy ministers.

“Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will soon hold a meeting with the Premier of Sarawak, to discuss the appointment of the chairman and deputy chairman of the technical committee in Sarawak, while I will personally meet with the Chief Minister of Sabah, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, for the same purpose,” he explained.

According to him, in Sabah, one of the initial areas of focus identified is the price of chicken, a primary source of protein, where studies found that chicken prices remain high, despite the presence of many local chicken farms.

In addition, basic goods such as sugar are also a concern, as Sabah and Sarawak do not have their own sugar refineries, further contributing to higher costs.

With the establishment of the technical committees, the government aims to develop long-term action plans, including allocation planning under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), currently being finalised through the Ministry of Economy, to strengthen food security and stabilise prices in Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama



