KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) seized, froze and forfeited assets and issued compounds worth over RM285 million last year in an effort to combat crimes involving corruption.

The MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said it proved that the law enforcement carried out by the commission was effective and showed that the MACC was not only investigating but also restoring the rights of the people who have been betrayed.

He said the investigation and recovery of assets carried out by the MACC was not an easy matter and required diligence, wisdom, cooperation and collaboration from other countries as well as the involvement of the media to provide balanced, informative and confidence-providing coverage to the people.

“For the first quarter of this year, MACC recorded the largest asset seizure value of RM177 million involving cash and gold bars related to the investigation against former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob,” he said in his speech at the MACC Media Awards Night here last night.

Also present was the Deputy Chief Commissioner of MACC Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman and the Malaysian National News Agency’s (Bernama) Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Azam said the commission would continue to strengthen its focus on large-scale, high-profile and public-interest corruption cases.

He said MACC investigations were always conducted with independent, transparent and professional principles based on the law and without any political interference.

“The investigation of high-profile cases proves that the MACC acts without fear or favour, regardless of whether the individuals involved are former top leaders of the country, state elected representatives or even directors of large companies,” he said.

He said this was to ensure that every sen resulting from corrupt and irregular practices could be returned to the people. — Bernama