KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The Immigration Department of Malaysia has dismissed allegations on social media accusing the government of allowing a large number Chinese nationals to remain in the country.

The claims, which suggest that Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail granted Malaysian citizenship to Chinese nationals, have been circulating since he took office in 2022.

Citing the minister’s explanation that was brought up in Parliament in March, the Immigration Department reiterated that the surge in Chinese nationals entry into Malaysia was a result of the visa-free travel arrangement between Malaysia and China that has been extended for another five years starting 2025.

Under this initiative, Chinese tourists are allowed to stay in Malaysia for up to 90 days without a visa. The arrangement also includes a reciprocal policy by China for Malaysian travellers.

Malaysia recorded 3.9 million Chinese tourist arrivals in 2024, compared to 1.6 million in 2023.

Saifuddin reportedly said that out of 8,491,653 Chinese visitors, 8,012,294 had returned to China. The remaining balance is 479,359 — far below the 1.2 million figure alleged on social media.

In addition, the Immigration Department clarified that the visa liberalisation initiative was also extended to Indian nationals and is not exclusive to China.

The Immigration Department also stressed that proper security measures have been put in place for the auto-gate access whereby those entering into the country have to meet certain conditions before they are permitted to use the gates.

Foreign tourists who are allowed through the auto-gates must not be on any blacklist or watchlist, must complete the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) prior to arrival, and must be citizens of one of 63 countries approved for auto-gate access.