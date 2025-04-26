SIBU, April 26 — The Sarawak government will officially merge the state’s three main water supply entities — Sibu Water Board, Kuching Water Board, and Sarawak Water Sdn Bhd (formerly known as LAKU Management Sdn Bhd) — into a single entity by June this year.

Sarawak’s Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi said the merger aims to streamline operations, strengthen integration, and boost water management efficiency across the state, as part of Sarawak’s long-term water infrastructure strategy.

“This merger excludes only the JKR Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB). The three entities — Sibu Water Board, Kuching Water Board and LAKU — will be merged into one entity that will be launched by the Premier of Sarawak in June,” Julaihi said at SWB’s annual dinner and Aidilfitri gathering here last night.

He added that the consolidation is being guided by a Sarawak-specific model tailored to meet the state’s unique needs, led by the Integrated Management Office under Puan Malseni Jamal.

“This is being done using a Sarawak-made model, a merger concept tailored specifically for the needs of Sarawak,” he said.

“We believe this merger is based on the Sarawak mould will fit us well. It must be done according to our own mould. If we bring in something from elsewhere, it might not be suitable.” he reiterated.

Julaihi also highlighted the ongoing RM1.1 billion statewide project to replace 2,740km of aging water pipes over the next five years.

For Sibu alone, RM338 million has been allocated for pipe upgrades, with RM170 million going to the Sibu Water Board and RM168 million for the Department of Rural Water Supply.

“With this upgrade and pipe replacement projects, we aim to resolve the long-standing water supply issues in Sibu and the surrounding areas, including Bawang Assan, Tanjung Manis, and Selangau,” he said.

Julaihi also stressed that although issues such as pipe leakages cannot be solved overnight, improvements have already been felt over the past three years, particularly during peak periods such as Hari Raya.

“This shows the seriousness of the Sarawak government in solving the long-term problem of water supply,” he said. “It is an ongoing process but once completed, we hope water issues will become history.”

Julaihi also cautioned against third-party interference along water distribution routes, stressing the importance of following standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid damage and service disruptions.

“If any accidental or intentional damage occurs, please do not conceal it. Inform the water agency immediately so we can act quickly and avoid public complaints. Cooperation is key to protecting consumer interests,” he said.

During the event, Julaihi also presented long-service awards to SWB staff, including certificates for 20 and 30 years of service, the 2023–2024 Excellent Service Awards, and a special staff recognition award.

Also present were Permanent Secretary of the Sarawak Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Jafri Lias, SWB general manager Abdul Malik Abdullah and other dignitaries. — The Borneo Post