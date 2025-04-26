KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The Kuala Lumpur Local Plan Draft 2040, which will be used in the planning of development of Kuala Lumpur, is now in the final stages.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the plan will be presented to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for further consideration.

“After that, insya-Allah, we will go through the process, the Attorney-General and then we can gazette it,” she told reporters after presenting Madani aid worth RM278,000 to 77 sports bodies in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya here yesterday.

Dr Zaliha had on January 30 last year urged all parties including government agencies, private and industrial entities, non-governmental organisations and even citizens to take part in public hearings for the plan.

All parties were welcomed to put forth suggestions, views and ideas for the contents of the plan to be assessed by the committee before it was gazetted. — Bernama