TAPAH, April 26 — The voter turnout for the Ayer Kuning state by-election as of 11am today was still low, with only 26.36 per cent of the 31,281 registered voters having fulfilled their responsibilities, said Election Commission (EC) Chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun.

However, the EC remains optimistic that the voting percentage for the Ayer Kuning by-election will reach the target of 70 per cent, he told a press conference after inspecting the situation at the polling centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bidor here.

He advised voters to come out to vote early due to the uncertain weather conditions.

The voting process is going smoothly so far, he said, and hoped that such momentum could be maintained until the polling centre closed at 6pm today.

A total of 19 polling centres with 63 channels for the Ayer Kuning by-election opened simultaneously at 8am today.

Today's voting process involved 31,281 voters. — Bernama