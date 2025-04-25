KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The KL Heritage Project, part of the Malaysia Madani Capital Heritage initiative, aims to revitalise the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

The effort focuses not only on physical improvements but also on preserving the city’s cultural and historical aspects while reinforcing community values, said Senior Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Tunku Nashrul Abaidah.

He said the project to be launched today by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim aims to transform Kuala Lumpur into a creative and culturally rich city.

“The Prime Minister views the KL Heritage Project as a symbol of restoring the city’s soul, in line with the Malaysia Madani aspiration that emphasises value-based and civilisational development,” he said.

He said this during the Prime Minister’s Office Daily Briefing, broadcast live on Anwar Ibrahim’s and the PMO Malaysia’s official Facebook pages yesterday.

He added that since the beginning of his administration, the Prime Minister has consistently emphasised that development should not be measured solely by skyscrapers or mega projects, but by initiatives that impact people’s lives.

“KL Heritage is a tangible manifestation of that principle — building the future without neglecting our roots and values. It prioritises strengthening the country’s cultural and heritage values for the benefit of the people and to be appreciated by tourists,” he said.

He added that the government’s efforts to conserve and preserve these sites should not only focus on their historical aspects but also aim to foster a deep sense of love and appreciation for the nation’s heritage and that this investment will yield significant returns for both the people and the country.

“The government will never allow or take a lax attitude toward historical landmarks that carry significant meaning in the nation’s development,” he said.

He added that the project brings together a wide range of strategic partners, including Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), Think City, Khazanah, government-linked companies, government-linked investment companies, as well as artists and cultural practitioners, with a shared commitment to making Kuala Lumpur a city for all and a reflection of the nation’s identity. — Bernama