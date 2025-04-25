IPOH, April 25 — The Perak Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) and the Department of Environment (DOE) have launched a probe into the alleged Sungai Bidor water pollution.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs, and Integration Committee Chairman A Sivanesan said that the agencies conducted an on-site check yesterday and collected water samples from strategic locations for laboratory analysis.

“Samples were collected from a pig farm and a duck farm at Batu 2 1/2, Jalan Bruseh, near Bidor. Inspections revealed that the pig farm is in compliance with the required regulations. However, effluent samples were taken from both the discharge end of the farm and the discharge pipe in the river area, and these samples have been sent for testing of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD).

“A probe into the duck farm revealed that it does not use ponds for rearing ducks. Therefore, no pond wastewater is being discharged into the river,” he said in a press conference alongside state Science, Environment, and Green Technology Committee Chairman Teh Kok Lim at Perak Darul Ridzuan Building yesterday.

PAS Vice President Datuk Idris Ahmad on Wednesday urged the state government to investigate a pig farm in Kampung Poh, which he claims contributes to pollution in Sungai Bidor.

Sivanesan said the analysis results are expected next week, as specified under the Pig Farming Control Enactment 1992.

“Based on sampling records conducted in 2024 and this January, the BOD readings for the farm in question complied with the minimum permitted level. Wastewater discharge should not exceed 50 parts per million. — Bernama